The perfect combination of space, elegance, and comfort, the "Kensington" floor plan offers an old-world appeal with high-end amenities. Gleaming rich wood flooring flows from the foyer, dining, and great room, to meet the impressive staircase at the rear of the home. Ten-foot ceilings add to the appealing downstairs area featuring a gourmet kitchen with built-in appliances and the best granite island to entertain family or friends. A workable laundry room is large enough for a freezer or an overabundance of cleaning apparatuses. Grand master suite leaves no detail overlooked with it's sitting area, massive closet, and posh master bath with double granite vanities, separate full tile shower with heavy glass door, and garden/soaking tub. Room for all in the upstairs with three huge bedrooms and bonus/media room as well. Closet space is unsurpassed and will accommodate the overflow from the bedrooms and living areas. This plan is a cut above offering several living options.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $511,299
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Auburn will loudly send messages that are bigger than sports, because being an Auburn man or woman is bigger than being an athlete.
- Updated
“The thing about breakfast is that people eat it every morning,” says Glen Gulledge. “There are some people that are here every single morning. If this was just a barbecue, they’d only come here once or twice a week.”
- Updated
Construction crews broke ground on the future Publix shopping center in downtown Auburn Wednesday, according to a release from developer Danie…
- Updated
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Members of the 2001 Auburn football team recall what it was like playing at Syracuse just 11 days later.
Brandon Hughes files motion to avoid jail by entering community program; prosecutors say that would be 'elitist'
- Updated
The motion reads: “Mr. Hughes has been punished and damaged in many ways which he understands is deserved. ... He has lost a six-figure job as the Lee County District Attorney and suffered the shame and embarrassment of letting down his family and his community. If incarcerated, his family will lose any financial support he could provide them.”
-
- 2 min to read
Salty, cured prosciutto, acidity from the balsamic reduction, creaminess from the mozzarella and freshness from the arugula – what’s not to love about this Naan pizza?
Lee County Schools see dramatic decrease in reported COVID-19 cases; Auburn cases fall while Opelika cases rise
- Updated
There were more than 8,400 new COVID-19 cases in public schools across the state of Alabama last week with over 250 of them having been report…
- Updated
Detectives with the Opelika Police Department have determined that the bomb threat made at Opelika High School Wednesday came from a 13-year-o…
- Updated
An Auburn University student told police that she was raped Friday night at a fraternity house, according to a statement from Auburn Universit…
- Updated
The first Black student to attend Auburn University died Thursday.