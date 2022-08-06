5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $511,670

**$10,000 Seller Paid Closing Costs plus $4000 lender credit with use of Preferred Lender** The McKinley plan built by DRB Homes. Beautiful all brick exterior, 5 bedroom/4 bath home has covered porch! The first floor has a formal dining room with coffered ceiling, formal living room, open kitchen with pantry, island, stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and double ovens, white cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash, breakfast room, great room with gas fireplace , guest bedroom & full bath. The master suite is upstairs with a separate sitting area, luxury bathroom with freestanding tub, oversized shower, separate vanities with quartz counters, water closet and large walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a bathroom and bedroom 4 has its own. There is even a huge loft area! Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home.