Spacious home on the lake on a quiet cul de sac! Fantastic living areas on all 3 levels, + a screened porch & open deck. Basement floor w/ walk-out access includes bedroom, full bath, kitchenette, roomy living/dining rooms overlooking the lake, & AMAZING walk-in heated/cooled storage space! Throughout all 3 levels are tons of windows providing beautiful lake views & tons of natural light! Open dining room w/ gorgeous trimwork; updated kitchen w/ island, tiled backsplash, & SS appliances; great room w/ soaring ceilings - all w/ tranquil views of the lake. Half bath, laundry, drop zone, dbl garage on the main floor make for convenient living. Master on the main has en suite bath w/ WI closet, tiled shower, soaking tub, dbl vanities. 2nd floor offers 3 beds, full bath w/ dbl sink vanity, & loft living space. Fabulous neighborhood clubhouse & pool! Finished basement & unbelievable outdoor living spaces make this one something special! Contact listing agent for preferred closing details.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The City of Opelika responded Wednesday to criticism on social media of an apartment complex planned for the corner of 10th Street and Avenue C.
Deputies discovered a dead man in Lee County on Saturday afternoon, and the department has launched a homicide investigation, according to a r…
Fleeing gunman shot dead by bystanders after killing a man and injuring a woman in a Commerce Drive home, police say
A man and woman were shot Monday night in a Commerce Drive residence, Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart reported, and another man…
Auburn’s flying Tigers have done it again.
In 1943, World War II came to Opelika in the form of a prison camp.
It took a lifetime of work to get up that ladder, and the story of a lifetime came down from it.
Auburn is set to move into a tie for fifth in the national rankings after a successful trip to Huntsville on Sunday.
'We help each other and that’s the beauty of it': Church of the Highlands gives a van to Auburn Housing Authority
In early February, the Church of the Highlands gave the Auburn Housing Authority a new van.
‘The Queen’ finally has her size-10 crown.
The newly christened Neville Arena almost lost a roof.