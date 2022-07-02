 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $518,356

MOVE IN READY! Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 mi from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features townhomes and single family homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The McCurdy is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home that spans 2,609 sqft. This 2 story home is the perfect place to entertain all of your friends and family due to its open-concept floor plan and covered back porch. When you step inside off of the entry porch you are greeted with open concept to Kitchen and Dining Area that flows into the Living Area. The living room features a fireplace and opens right up to the kitchen. The kitchen includes a large island, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The Master Suite has a spacious bedroom, large walk-in closet and shower, and a dual sink vanity. The main level also features a Laundry Room located off the Master Bath. The 2nd level is finished off with four additional bedrooms and two full bathroom.

