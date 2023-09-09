Welcome to Owens Crossing! Home is like new and in a great location! The McCurdy plan is spacious and functional. Downstairs you will find a mud room with a drop zone off of the garage. Nice size laundry room. Kitchen, breakfast room and living room provide a great space for entertaining and gathering. Primary suite located on the main floor. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Front and back porch are both covered...offering shade in the summer to enjoy the outside. Double car attached garage. Move in ready! Seller is willing to offer closing costs and rate buydown...preferred lender will match with acceptable offer. (amount to be determined at their discretion). Please ask agent for details.
5 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $519,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“If you just look at it on the surface, this is fraud," said Mark Tippins, an attorney from Auburn Blackstone Law Group.
“Its not only about the food,” Jung Song said on Shark Tank.
An Auburn graduate was in search of a hat that resembles the one her dad wore the day she was born.
Seeing a need in the community, an Opelika couple plans to open one of the first brick-and-mortar pickleball stores on Geneva Street in Opelika.
Vote now: Roman Gagliano, Jamari Payne and Wyatt Trexler are this week's Player of the Week nominees
This week's nominees are from Opelika, Loachapoka and Auburn High.