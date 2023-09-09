Welcome to Owens Crossing! Home is like new and in a great location! The McCurdy plan is spacious and functional. Downstairs you will find a mud room with a drop zone off of the garage. Nice size laundry room. Kitchen, breakfast room and living room provide a great space for entertaining and gathering. Primary suite located on the main floor. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Front and back porch are both covered...offering shade in the summer to enjoy the outside. Double car attached garage. Move in ready! Seller is willing to offer closing costs and rate buydown...preferred lender will match with acceptable offer. (amount to be determined at their discretion). Please ask agent for details.