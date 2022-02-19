5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $520,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beautiful 5 bed/3.5 bath, all brick home in the desirable Mimms Trail neighborhood. Beautiful Kitchen with huge island and direct vent from microwave. Spacious upstairs loft for entertaining. Master suite on main floor features with bay windows & walk-in closet. Bath features garden tub, tile shower, double vanities with granite and tile. Extended screened-in rear covered porch leading to the well maintained flat backyard. 2 car garage. Qualified buyers only. Please text at 334-332-2744 for showing appointments. Should close with Donaldson & Donaldson, Attorneys at Law office.

