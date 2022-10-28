 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $523,370

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $523,370

MOVE IN READY **$10,000 Seller Paid Closing Costs plus $4000 lender credit with use of Preferred Lender** The McKinley plan built by DRB Homes. Beautiful all brick exterior, 5 bedroom/4 bath home has covered porch! The first floor has a formal dining room with coffered ceiling, formal living room, open kitchen with pantry, island, stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and double ovens, white cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash, breakfast room, great room with gas fireplace , guest bedroom & full bath. The master suite is upstairs with a separate sitting area, luxury bathroom with freestanding tub, oversized shower, separate vanities with quartz counters, water closet and large walk-in closet. bedroom 2 has its own bathroom and bedrooms 3 & 4 share a jack-n-jill bathroom. There is even a huge loft area! Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home.

