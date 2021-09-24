Proposed construction from Harris Doyle Homes. This beautiful Willow plan sits right on Farmville Lake! Features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a bonus room. PICK YOUR OWN SELECTIONS AND PICK YOUR PLAN! Lake access from your backyard and a great view of the amenities; 10 acre lake, pool, clubhouse, and fitness room. See Harris Doyle sales agent for more details. THREE PRESALE LOTS AVAILABLE, all lake front. Price listed is not final price and does not include all upgrades. Estimated completion - 7 months from permit approval. Model Home Hours : Monday & Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 9 AM - 5 PM, and Sunday : 12 PM - 5 PM.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $525,175
