*PROPOSED LISTING* The Ashland Manor series comes in plans H & J. The "Ashland" plan gives the owner of this home every conceivable choice for comfortable living. Grandeur and space, as well as functionality, rooms have been dedicated to a care-free lifestyle. Dramatic entry foyer and elegant dining room make a good first impression while allowing a great open floor plan for entertaining. Granite topped butler's pantry as well as huge granite serving island in the kitchen will accommodate a hefty size crowd for any occasion. Specialty needs in a bedroom set up? No problem, as this plan not only has the master bedroom on the first floor, but a huge secondary bedroom and full bath. Compelling master suite with space, style and comfort, appeal to the most stringent requests for uses, as well as offering separation for privacy. Flexible use of square footage on second level with generously sized bedrooms and closets as well as expansive loft area.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $525,199
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A motion for a new trial has been filed by Vantavious Hughley, 25, of Opelika, who was convicted of intentional murder in February of 2021 and…
- Updated
Grayton on Dean Apartments in Auburn has been sold to Brookhaven Property Group from New Jersey for $30.25 million.
- Updated
Defense doesn’t even travel here.
- Updated
Auburn’s leading receiver Kobe Hudson has announced he’s leaving the program.
- Updated
With Alabama hospitals treating more COVID-19 patients daily and the positivity rate for coronavirus tests exceeding 35% statewide, some state…
- Updated
Dr. Robert Lofton, who stepped down as Ward 3 Opelika City Councilman in December, passed away Saturday morning at age 75 after a long battle …
- Updated
Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada announced Thursday he was committing to Auburn. The rising junior has up to three years of eligibility left.
- Updated
Free drive-through COVID tests will be offered on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2000 Waverly Parkway in Opelika.
A look at the best school district in each state.
- Updated
Auburn High football will face Hoover in Week 0 of the 2022 campaign. The Tigers will face the Buccaneers in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl as part of the AHSAA’s Champions Challenge.