Perfectly drawn to a scale that is sure to please, the Ashland plan gives the owner of this home every conceivable choice for comfortable living. Grandeur and space, as well as functionality, rooms have been dedicated to a care-free lifestyle. Dramatic entry foyer and elegant dining room make a good first impression while allowing a great open floor plan for entertaining. Granite topped butler's pantry as well as huge granite serving island in the kitchen will accommodate a hefty size crowd for any occasion. Specialty needs in a bedroom set up? No problem, as this plan not only has the master bedroom on the first floor, but a huge secondary bedroom and full bath. Compelling master suite with space, style and comfort, appeal to the most stringent requests for uses, as well as offering separation for privacy. Flexible use of square footage on second level with generously sized bedrooms and closets as well as expansive loft area, open and useful for many purposes. Fabulous in every way, this plan will not disappoint.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $525,199
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Suni Lee, Derrian Gobourne and the Auburn gymnastics team beat Alabama and made history again, scoring the program's second-best score ever.
Suspect in custody after shooting on Richland Road in Auburn; elementary school released from lockdown
- Updated
A suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning near Richland Elem…
- Updated
Suni Lee won the all-around in her first Auburn-Alabama meeting on Friday night, earning the first NCAA all-around win of her college career and putting her stamp on the fiercest rivalry in college sports.
- Updated
An Opelika Police Department officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car in a vehicular assault in the Krog…
- Updated
Austin Davis has resigned as Tigers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Auburn announced Monday. Davis leaves after joining the Auburn staff on Dec. 18.
- Updated
Freshman Sunisa Lee of the No. 6 Auburn gymnastics team was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Allie Davison was sitting in her room in Atlanta the night before the Auburn-Kentucky game, over 100 miles away from Auburn Arena, but she sti…
Auburn takeout and delivery company becomes one of the first in Alabama to offer alcohol delivery service
- Updated
The Auburn-based takeout and delivery company called FetchMe, founded by Auburn University alumnus Harrison Evola, has launched one of Alabama…
- Updated
The verdict: denial. But the owner of the store says he won’t give up on fighting to keep his art, and he hopes community support will spur a push for more public art throughout the city.
- Updated
Auburn athletics director Allen Greene has announced a long-term contract extension that will keep Bruce Pearl the head coach for Auburn men’s…