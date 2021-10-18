The stately Stonington floor plan is one of our large Georgian layouts that feature the new standard master bath with an expansive double vanity and shower or a garden tub and shower. Two bedrooms are located on the first floor which includes the master and adjoining bathroom with easy access to the laundry room along with a huge walk in closet. The second large bedroom downstairs also has a connecting full bath and walk in closet. The great room located in the heart of the home makes for a grand living and entertaining space as it is open to the spacious kitchen with a beautiful double sided island and a high granite top that allows plenty of space for preparing food and seating. Off of the great room, there is the flex room that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. The upstairs space includes a loft area and bonus room along with three more large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Two full baths complete the second floor. The Stonington plan provides plenty of private space along with beautifully planned out and open living spaces that are sure to suit any family's needs.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $525,899
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Bryan Harsin charged into the locker room and the players erupted.
Juicy Hughley, Nick Farrow and Jordan Benbrook are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Reeltown, Loachapoka and Chambers Academy.
- Updated
Suni Lee put her most heroic foot forward Monday on ‘Disney Heroes Night’ on Dancing With The Stars.
- Updated
“Auburn’s stuck between a rock and a hard place like never, ever before.”
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Spud Conway, Caleb Nix and Vinay Singh are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote!
This week's Player of the Week nominees are from Chambers Academy, Central-Phenix City and LaFayette.
- Updated
Lee County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Titus Jonathan Roberts, 47, of Opelika on charges of 22 counts of child pornography on Oct. 8, acc…
- Updated
Auburn High offensive lineman Eston Harris committed to Auburn on Thursday. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Harris becomes the 13th commit in the Tigers’ 2022 class.
- Updated
After seven weeks, Opelika’s Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar is hoping to serve milkshakes again this November. For this to happen, ownership said the restaurant needs five more full-time workers.
- Updated
A 45-yard touchdown run on the first play for Auburn High set the tone for a pair of historic and dominant wins, as Auburn High began its inaugural girls’ flag football season Tuesday at Duck Samford.