GORGEOUS brick home with the primary and a 2nd bedroom on the main level! Large flat lot with a sizeable backyard complete with patio, built-in grill and privacy fence. Kitchen has an awesome center island, 2 pantries, gas range & beautiful tile backsplash. The Dining Room features floor to ceiling transom topped windows with wonderful neighborhood views. High ceiling Great Room with beautiful trim, gas fireplace, and two doors leading to the spacious patio. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level living areas & bedrooms, as well as upstairs loft. You will love the bonus room, connected to a bedroom and can be a perfect study space/playroom, complete with large closet. Each bedroom has spacious walk-in closets. Upstairs bath includes a double sink vanity with lots of storage and separate toilet/shower room. Nice laundry room, with a sink and picture window. Large garage with plenty of space for added storage, including shelving. Around the corner from the neighborhood pool!