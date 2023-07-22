Immaculate, upscaled look with the custom build touch home with all the bedrooms spacious that everyone deserves...look no further... come see this house surrounded in the great neighborhood. The luxurious master en-suite is conveniently located on the first level off the center for privacy. Formal dining room with a butler's pantry, spacious laundry room, large breakfast room overlooking the spectacular view of the backyard, and huge great room centered in the middle of the house for family gatherings and entertainment. Upstairs ample space for guests and growing kids with 2 full baths and 4 large bedrooms.