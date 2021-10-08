Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features townhomes and single family homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The Jackson is a 5 bedroom 3 and a half bathroom high-end home with luxury finishes. The exterior features architectural details such as metal roof accents, cedar accents, and exposed rafter tails. The living room features a fireplace with brick surround. The kitchen has granite countertops, large island, tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. The open concept floor plan is completed with a large living room, gourmet kitchen, dining room, and library nook. The master retreat includes two large walk in closets, tile shower, freestanding tub and dual vanities. Four additional bedrooms, two full baths, and an open loft area can be found on the upper level. This floor plan features covered porches on the front and rear of the home. Owens Crossing model home open daily! Estimated completion date February 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $533,877
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Auburn University got plenty of screentime this week as freshman gymnast Suni Lee pushed forward on Dancing With The Stars.
- Updated
BATON ROUGE, La. — You didn’t think Bo Nix was going to go out like that, did you?
Karmello English, Kaden Cooper and Tyrese McCullough are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week candidates are from Central-Phenix City, Opelika and Notasulga.
Starting Sunday, Dean Road Kroger won’t be open 24 hours a day; Tiger Town Kroger hours also changing
- Updated
Starting Sunday, Kroger stores in the company’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will be changing…
- Updated
Brian Likins says two of his love languages are service and food. Recently, he found a way to combine them to serve the Opelika-Auburn community.
- Updated
Sept. 28, 2001, is a day Connye Brooks-Smith will never forget. It was the day she found out that her younger cousin, Tramaris “Stank” Bryant,…
- Updated
Auburn’s Rock N’ Roll Sushi, the music-inspired sushi joint at 200 W. Glenn Ave. that opened in the fall of 2015, has closed.
Hyperactivity is one of the most commonly reported behavioral concerns of dog owners. Here are some tips from the American Kennel Club.
- Updated
So why am I optimistic?
- Updated
The Associated Press recently reported that the U.S. government declared 23 species extinct, including the ivory-billed woodpecker that once f…