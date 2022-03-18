5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $535,000

1.52 acre inside Auburn, quality built & meticulously maintained home boasting a number of fantastic updates! Circular drive offers guests room to park! Lovely covered front porch leads into the welcoming entry foyer. This home is a classy blend of open & defined spaces. Tray ceiling in living room (gas fireplace). Crown molding & gorgeous hardwood floors in formal dining (& throughout majority of main)! Nicely appointed kitchen w/elegant ceramic tile, dbl ovens & ample counter space(granite). Kitchen/bfast overlooks the whimsical back yard! Master suite has recently been updated w/fresh paint & an entirely new ensuite bath (custom Van Nostrand cabinets, gorgeous finishes & walk in closet). 4 large add'l beds (2 up/2 down) & dbl vanities in all baths. Also bonus room great for home gym! Large back deck space!! All updated Window World windows (energy eff plus great warranty) & enhanced w/plantation shutters! New vinyl fascia/soffits! Roof 5 yrs! New rec center coming soon nearby!!