 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $535,000

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $535,000

1.52 acre inside Auburn, quality built & meticulously maintained home boasting a number of fantastic updates! Circular drive offers guests room to park! Lovely covered front porch leads into the welcoming entry foyer. This home is a classy blend of open & defined spaces. Tray ceiling in living room (gas fireplace). Crown molding & gorgeous hardwood floors in formal dining (& throughout majority of main)! Nicely appointed kitchen w/elegant ceramic tile, dbl ovens & ample counter space(granite). Kitchen/bfast overlooks the whimsical back yard! Master suite has recently been updated w/fresh paint & an entirely new ensuite bath (custom Van Nostrand cabinets, gorgeous finishes & walk in closet). 4 large add'l beds (2 up/2 down) & dbl vanities in all baths. Also bonus room great for home gym! Large back deck space!! All updated Window World windows (energy eff plus great warranty) & enhanced w/plantation shutters! New vinyl fascia/soffits! Roof 5 yrs! New rec center coming soon nearby!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert