The home of your dreams has become your reality. Own this slice of heaven within a few minutes of Chewacla Park! Be wowed by this abode's craftsmanship! The master bedroom, conveniently located on the first floor, is stunning. It includes a, impressive bathroom with a huge walk-in full tile shower, relaxing tub, granite countertops, and a grandiose walk-in closet. Entertaining guests would be effortless with your open concept kitchen and living room. Enjoy your fireplace indoors or outdoors because you have 2 to choose from! Deck out the covered patio with your favorite outdoor décor! Your guests will be extremely comfortable with spacious bedrooms, a Jack and Jill bathroom, and a loft upstairs that can easily be a den for them. Don’t forget that Auburn is known for its wonderful school system! What more can you ask for??!! There are so many highlights to this home, that you’d just have to see it for yourself. Don’t wait, plenty of buyers will be eyeing this beauty!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $535,000
