Perfectly drawn to a scale that is sure to please, the Ashland plan gives the owner of this home every conceivable choice for comfortable living. Grandeur and space, as well as functionality, rooms have been dedicated to a care-free lifestyle. Dramatic entry foyer and elegant dining room make a good first impression while allowing a great open floor plan for entertaining. Granite topped butler's pantry as well as huge granite serving island in the kitchen will accommodate a hefty size crowd for any occasion. Specialty needs in a bedroom set up? No problem, as this plan not only has the master bedroom on the first floor, but a huge secondary bedroom and full bath. Compelling master suite with space, style and comfort, appeal to the most stringent requests for uses, as well as offering separation for privacy. Flexible use of square footage on second level with generously sized bedrooms and closets as well as expansive loft area, open and useful for many purposes. Fabulous in every way, this plan will not disappoint.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $535,599
Related to this story
Most Popular
Synergy in motion: Behind the scenes as Auburn’s Suni Lee prepares vault never before competed in NCAA
- Updated
The plan is coming together on the Plains: With her new vault, Suni Lee is set to score big for Auburn and drill a routine that could get her back to the Olympics.
- Updated
Rick Hansen, the dean of Auburn University’s Harrison College of Pharmacy, has resigned from his position as dean amid allegations of sexual h…
- Updated
Opelika Police Department officers arrested a LaFayette man on Tuesday in connection to the death of Edward Shephard, 56.
One death confirmed from Auburn tractor-trailer wreck that shut down northbound lanes of I-85 for 12 hours
- Updated
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has confirmed one fatality from the wreck Monday afternoon on I-85 in Auburn involving a tractor-trailer truck …
- Updated
When Peyton Allison, a 9-year-old Girl Scout, began her cookie sale in January, she knew she wanted to sell thousands of boxes. But she also w…
- Updated
Led by a superstar performance by Suni Lee, the Auburn gymnastics team made history again on Friday night, picking up only the program’s secon…
- Updated
“She was going through this horrible disease fighting her battle and she took time to take care of me and make sure I was OK, if I had any questions. That’s just want Linda did.”
Here's a look at the industry’s top earners, as ranked by their net worth.
- Updated
A new Catholic school in Auburn has named its first principal.
- Updated
The City of Opelika is working to add property into the city limits, which would extend the boundary lines and corporate limits of Opelika and…