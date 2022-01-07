*NEW DESIGNER HOME* Owens Crossing is made with you in mind. Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features townhomes and single family homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The cottage-style architecture & covered front porch give The Azalea great curb appeal. The spacious great room features 10' ceilings, hardwood floors & fireplace and opens to the dining room & gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features a large center island with bar seating, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Private master suite boasts two large walk-in closets, dual sinks, soaking tub and glass shower. Bedroom 4 on the main level could be used as a guest suite or study. The upper level features 3 additional bedrooms and two full baths. Beds 2 and 3 share a Jack-n-Jill Bath and Bed 5 has a private bath. A bonus room is also located on the upper level. For more information, visit the Owens Crossing model home open daily!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $537,584
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A motion for a new trial has been filed by Vantavious Hughley, 25, of Opelika, who was convicted of intentional murder in February of 2021 and…
- Updated
Grayton on Dean Apartments in Auburn has been sold to Brookhaven Property Group from New Jersey for $30.25 million.
- Updated
Defense doesn’t even travel here.
- Updated
Auburn’s leading receiver Kobe Hudson has announced he’s leaving the program.
- Updated
With Alabama hospitals treating more COVID-19 patients daily and the positivity rate for coronavirus tests exceeding 35% statewide, some state…
- Updated
Dr. Robert Lofton, who stepped down as Ward 3 Opelika City Councilman in December, passed away Saturday morning at age 75 after a long battle …
- Updated
Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada announced Thursday he was committing to Auburn. The rising junior has up to three years of eligibility left.
- Updated
Free drive-through COVID tests will be offered on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2000 Waverly Parkway in Opelika.
A look at the best school district in each state.
- Updated
Auburn High football will face Hoover in Week 0 of the 2022 campaign. The Tigers will face the Buccaneers in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl as part of the AHSAA’s Champions Challenge.