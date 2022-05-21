5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $538,000

All brick spacious beauty on quiet cul-de-sac street. You’ll love the floor plan of this move in ready home with space for everyone. Wood floors throughout main level including owners suite. Don’t miss the custom owners suite closet! Open living room to kitchen. Butlers pantry/ morning kitchen is perfect location for entertaining and coffee bar. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms plus a huge bonus. Upgrades includes: dishwasher in kitchen, new gas cooktop, custom master closet and flooring, additional lighting in owners suite, new powder room vanity, gutter guard system. Fabulous fenced backyard with extended porch and trellis. Granite in all bathrooms. Drop zone/ mud bench near garage entry and laundry has a utility sink. Neighborhood pool, club house and sidewalks throughout. Energy star certified!