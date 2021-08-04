5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $538,999

The Brownsfield floor plan brings city and rustic styles together in this two story five bedroom, four bath layout. The covered entryway leads into the foyer which opens into the flex room at the center of the house that features an industrial yet chic brick accent wall. The large gourmet kitchen is comprised of a large center island and sink, elegant granite countertops, plenty of cabinet and counter space, top of the line stainless steel appliances and a huge pantry. The kitchen is open to a spacious breakfast area and airy great room that can easily fit a table for a large family. The stunning vaulted great room is a huge living area with a beautiful fireplace as the focus. The laundry room located near the kitchen contains enough space for your washer and dryer along with storage and connects to a hall or possible mud room that opens into the garage. The luxurious master suite is also located on the first floor, complete with master bath with gorgeous double vanity and separate shower and soaking tub. The master bath then opens up into a large walk in closet with ample space for clothing and other storage. A second large bedroom and full bathroom complete the first floor. The second story contains three more large bedrooms, all with walk in closets. As you reach the top of the stairs, the second story foyer flows into a spacious loft area and great bonus room that is a perfect space for family time. The Brownsfield tailors a large private space for each family member along with plenty of storage areas and substantial and open family areas that make this plan perfect for large families and their guests.