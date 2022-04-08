Methodical design, the Walden plan is unique in every way and offers different concepts than most other plans. Entertain in style where the elbow room is endless with an open feeling and limitless ranges. Dreamy master suite makes arranging furniture a snap with massive wall space and soaring ceilings. The master closet is larger than any bedroom in other plans and will take care of storing all necessities. Splendid kitchen is almost mesmerizing at first glance with it's state of the art layout featuring custom angled granite island and stylish plumbing and lighting packages. Position the high capacity washer/dryer, as well as all cleaning gadgets in the oversized laundry room that allows a growing family another option for easy living. Loft area off the open hallway on the second floor fulfills the needs of a large family while allowing a place for the kids to hang out or provides a media/craft/home schooling room. Four spaciously appealing bedrooms also situated on this floor complete the unbelievable design that is aimed at accommodating all needs in a family dwelling.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $540,999
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a high-stakes environment, Suni Lee delivered once again.
Fundraiser set up for Jeff Klein; Loachapoka coach, former Auburn quarterback hospitalized and ‘fighting for his life’
Loved ones are raising money for the family of Loachapoka coach and teacher Jeff Klein, who has been hospitalized in Columbus, Ga.
Auburn’s going to nationals.
Suni Lee dazzled again — twirling high above the Neville Arena floor, flying from bar to bar, then flipping free through the air.
The Opelika Police Department and Lee County SWAT Team recovered “a large amount of narcotics, firearms and gambling devices” on Saturday whil…
An Auburn University student was found dead in a dorm residence hall Wednesday, and forensic analysts are working to determine the cause of de…
Nearly 16 years after the disappearance of Auburn resident Lori Ann Slesinski, Rick Ennis is on trial for murder in connection with her death.
As of noon Tuesday, Lee County, including Auburn and Opelika, is back under a tornado watch, which means that tornadoes are possible for the r…
Drew Watson was buzzing with confidence.
The Auburn Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a robbery that occurred on the 800 block of East Glenn Avenue in Auburn.