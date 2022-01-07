The perfect combination of space, elegance, and comfort, the "Kensington" floor plan offers an old-world appeal with high-end amenities. Gleaming rich wood flooring flows from the foyer, dining, and great room, to meet the impressive staircase at the rear of the home. Ten-foot ceilings add to the appealing downstairs area featuring a gourmet kitchen with built-in appliances and the best granite island to entertain family or friends. A workable laundry room is large enough for a freezer or an overabundance of cleaning apparatuses. Grand master suite leaves no detail overlooked with it's sitting area, massive closet, and posh master bath with double granite vanities, separate full tile shower with heavy glass door, and garden/soaking tub. Room for all in the upstairs with three huge bedrooms and bonus/media room as well. Closet space is unsurpassed and will accommodate the overflow from the bedrooms and living areas. This plan is a cut above offering several living options.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $541,699
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A motion for a new trial has been filed by Vantavious Hughley, 25, of Opelika, who was convicted of intentional murder in February of 2021 and…
- Updated
Grayton on Dean Apartments in Auburn has been sold to Brookhaven Property Group from New Jersey for $30.25 million.
- Updated
Defense doesn’t even travel here.
- Updated
Auburn’s leading receiver Kobe Hudson has announced he’s leaving the program.
- Updated
With Alabama hospitals treating more COVID-19 patients daily and the positivity rate for coronavirus tests exceeding 35% statewide, some state…
- Updated
Dr. Robert Lofton, who stepped down as Ward 3 Opelika City Councilman in December, passed away Saturday morning at age 75 after a long battle …
- Updated
Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada announced Thursday he was committing to Auburn. The rising junior has up to three years of eligibility left.
- Updated
Free drive-through COVID tests will be offered on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2000 Waverly Parkway in Opelika.
A look at the best school district in each state.
- Updated
Auburn High football will face Hoover in Week 0 of the 2022 campaign. The Tigers will face the Buccaneers in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl as part of the AHSAA’s Champions Challenge.