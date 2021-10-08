5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $544,491

MOVE-IN READY IN OCTOBER! Brentwood, conveniently located off Bent Creek Road, is Auburn's new development south of the Interstate. Brentwood offers convenience, coupled with quality construction and upscale finishes. The Elm plan features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, along with a bonus room. The Elm has an open kitchen & great room. The great room’s gas fireplace is faced with shiplap. Natural light floods from the extensive windows along the porch. The dining room also has grand windows are set on a shiplap wall. The owner's suite overlooks the backyard and features cedar beams. The bath includes a frameless super shower, linen closet, double vanity, and a huge closet with laundry room access. BR 2 is also downstairs and has a connecting bath. Upstairs you'll find two similar-sized bedrooms sharing a bath; a desk niche; storage room; and large bonus room/5th BR with triple windows and double doors leading to a balcony. The balcony sets this plan apart from the rest of the portfolio.