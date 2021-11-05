5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $545,000

Beautiful Home in the established Moores Mill Community. Plenty of space with 5 bedrooms 3 full bath with 3 of the bedrooms on the main floor including the Primary suite and 2nd full bathroom. 2 bedrooms and 3rd full bath on the 2nd floor. Open floor plan lends itself for entertaining. Outdoor living includes natural gas hookup for outdoor grill with a spacious deck overlooking the salt water pool. Many updates include Kitchenaid gas range, bosch dishwasher, interior paint, nest thermostats, nest smoke/carbon monoxide detectors. Hardwood in living areas including bedrooms. Updated landscaping & sod. The pool motor replaced 2021. You do not want to miss this 5 bedroom home with 2942 sqft within the Moores Mill Community! Moores Mill is minutes away from shopping & restaurants and the Moores Mill Golf Club.