5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $546,199

**PROPOSED LISTING** Manor Series Walden Plan Available in J & H The "Walden" plan is unique in every way! Entertain in style where the elbow room is endless with an open feeling and limitless ranges. Dreamy master suite makes arranging furniture a snap with massive wall space and soaring ceilings. The master closet is larger than any bedroom in other plans. Splendid kitchen is almost mesmerizing at first glance with its state-of-the-art layout featuring custom angled granite island and stylish lighting packages. Loft area off the open hallway on the second floor fulfills the needs of a large family while allowing a place for the kids to hang out or provides a media/craft/home schooling room. Four spaciously appealing bedrooms also situated on this floor complete the unbelievable design that is aimed at accommodating all needs in a family dwelling.