5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $546,472

*MOVE IN READY* Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features townhomes and single family homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The Jackson is a 5 bedroom 3 and a half bathroom high-end home with luxury finishes. The exterior features architectural details such as metal roof accents, cedar accents, and exposed rafter tails. The living room features a fireplace with brick surround. The kitchen has granite countertops, large island, tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. The open concept floor plan is completed with a large living room, gourmet kitchen, dining room, and library nook. The master retreat includes two large walk in closets, tile shower, freestanding tub and dual vanities. Four additional bedrooms, two full baths, and an open loft area can be found on the upper level. This floor plan features covered porches on the front and rear of the home. Owens Crossing model home open daily!