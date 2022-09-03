5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $546,851

*MOVE IN READY* Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Jackson is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with luxury finishes. The exterior features architectural details such as metal roof accents, cedar accents, and exposed rafter tails. The living room features a fireplace with brick surround. The kitchen has a large island, tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. The open concept floor plan is completed with a large living room, dining room, and library nook. The master retreat includes two large walk in closets, tile shower, freestanding tub and dual vanities. Four additional bedrooms, two full baths, and an open loft area can be found on the upper level. This floor plan features covered porches on the front and rear of the home. Lock in a lower rate on this home with our current incentive! View this video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gf9Wrmy-xo.