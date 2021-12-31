The stately Stonington floor plan is one of our large Georgian layouts that feature the new standard master bath with an expansive double vanity and shower or a garden tub and shower. Two bedrooms are located on the first floor which includes the master and adjoining bathroom with easy access to the laundry room along with a huge walk in closet. The second large bedroom downstairs also has a connecting full bath and walk in closet. The great room located in the heart of the home makes for a grand living and entertaining space as it is open to the spacious kitchen with a beautiful double sided island and a high granite top that allows plenty of space for preparing food and seating. Off of the great room, there is the flex room that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. The upstairs space includes a loft area and bonus room along with three more large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Two full baths complete the second floor. The Stonington plan provides plenty of private space along with beautifully planned out and open living spaces that are sure to suit any family's needs.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $549,499
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Central-Phenix City’s Caleb Nix’s dual-threat ability wows throughout season
Thanks to Centerl-Phenix City quarterback Caleb Nix’s performance throughout the season, he has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Offensive Player of the Year.
- Updated
Presenting: the Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Offensive Team (Large Schools)
- Updated
Defense doesn’t even travel here.
In today’s streaming wonderland, if you don’t have a router that’s up to the task, your stream could wind up little more than a trickle, and your 4K TV could look a lot more like standard definition.
Presenting: the Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Offensive Team (Small Schools)
- Updated
The Emergency Department at East Alabama Medical Center is seeing “record volumes” because people are seeking routine, non-emergency COVID tes…
- Updated
Three rental property owners have sued the City of Opelika over the rental inspection ordinance that was passed by the Opelika City Council on…
Auburn High's Syriah Daniels' basketball skills have not only impressed, but her love of the game has allowed her to develop an even stronger bond with her father, Marquis Daniels.
- Updated
“Everyone has done their part to give Bryan Harsin and his staff everything they could’ve asked for out of them in 2021. That’s why, in 2022, it’s on the coaches.”
- Updated
Auburn University is requiring masks again on campus starting Jan. 3, 2022.