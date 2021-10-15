5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $550,000

Private setting in the heart of sought after Moores Mill! Enjoy the convenience of being minutes from all things Auburn & the neighborhood pool while enjoying your own private retreat in your back yard! Lots of windows throughout the Living Room, Dining Room, Great Room & Kitchen provide tons of natural light. Stacked stone gas log fireplace is the focal point of the Great Room. Kitchen is a chef’s delight with a 6 burner gas range, double ovens, center prep island, under cabinet lighting, prep sink. Tons of counter space & cabinets with drawers & glass front doors. Fall in love with this divine covered back porch & outdoor living space that overlooks the wooded lot & gorgeous stacked stone retaining wall. Master bedroom suite on the main level boats a cozy sitting area & hardwood floors. Master bath features step in shower, soaking tub, double vanities, private water closet. Additional bedrooms on the second level are spacious & all have en suite bathroom access. Welcome home!