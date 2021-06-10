5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $550,000

HOME SWEET HOME nestled in the AU CLUB right next to the pool! Former model home has a large .80 lot with plenty of room for throwing the football in the back yard. Upgrades and high ceilings give this home the feeling of space and luxury! Private master suite has a HUGE closet plus adjoining sitting room perfect for yoga, reading nook, nursery or home office. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs with storage galore! Walk to the club for dinner or just enjoy the sidewalks during a summer night stroll or take a ride on your golf cart. Spray Foam Insulation keeps this 4231 sq ft home feeling comfortable year round with low energy bills! Move in just in time for summer so that you can enjoy all the amenities that the AU club has to offer. View More