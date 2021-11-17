The sky is the limit in the Highland plan sketched for those who insist on a higher standard of living. A space for every imaginable use, this house speaks volume and comfort with a kitchen featuring a gigantic 8'x 4 granite island that opens to family/great room area. Oversized study, located on the first level provides space for a home office, nursery, or a quiet place for reading or simply relaxing. Owner's quarters boasts room for endless furniture and hails a huge walk-in closet. Separate the family to the second floor where there's a whole new dimension with bedrooms and baths that are endless as well as a highly usable loft area. Protect the interior of the house by kicking off the shoes in the convenient mud room off the garage. Ultimate price, use of space, and total utilization define this plan.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $551,099
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
‘Everyone here in Auburn already knew. If you couldn’t see it, it’s just because you were kidding yourself.’
- Updated
The Opelika Police Department and Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Opelika on Friday morning.
- Updated
I know the disappointment I felt was felt even more strongly by the players on the field.
- Updated
A U.S. national team member and a five-star prospect, Olivia Greaves signed with the Auburn gymnastics team on Wednesday on national signing day.
- Updated
Baker and Mitchell, both 28, are from Opelika.
- Updated
The cost of the $10 million project will be split 60-40 by Auburn Athletics and Verizon, the stadium's cellular carrier.
High school football scoreboard: Opelika advances to the third round, Auburn High and Central to battle in 7A semifinals
- Updated
Scores from across the area as high school football teams compete in the postseason:
- Updated
Alabama state legislators are interested in removing the state requirement to have a concealed carry permit, but in Lee County, officials worr…
- Updated
Well, before the ink was even dry on my column last week concerning the Emergency Temporary Standard that was issued last Friday by the Occupa…
- Updated
Nix was hurt during the Tigers’ 43-34 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday