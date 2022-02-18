*New Designer Home* Owens Crossing is made with you in mind. Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features townhomes and single family homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The cottage-style architecture & covered front porch give the Azalea Rose great curb appeal. The spacious great room features 10' ceilings, hardwood floors & fireplace and opens to the dining room & gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features a large center island with bar seating, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Private master suite boasts two large walk-in closets, dual sinks, soaking tub and glass shower. Bedroom 4 on the main level could be used as a guest suite or study. The upper level features 3 additional bedrooms and two full baths. Beds 2 and 3 share a Jack-n-Jill Bath and Bed 5 has a private bath. Estimated completion June 2022. Visit the Owens Crossing model home open daily!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $553,827
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Opelika Police Department officers arrested a LaFayette man on Tuesday in connection to the death of Edward Shephard, 56.
One death confirmed from Auburn tractor-trailer wreck that shut down northbound lanes of I-85 for 12 hours
- Updated
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has confirmed one fatality from the wreck Monday afternoon on I-85 in Auburn involving a tractor-trailer truck …
'They found out that I could hold my own': Opelika's first Black female police officer shares her story
- Updated
In Opelika, almost everyone knows the name Lucy Kirk, not just as a police officer but as a friend to the community.
An auto accident Monday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer truck and three passenger vehicles has blocked traffic on I-85 northbound, and c…
- Updated
“She was going through this horrible disease fighting her battle and she took time to take care of me and make sure I was OK, if I had any questions. That’s just want Linda did.”
- Updated
Since Opelika’s new rental inspection ordinance became effective Jan. 1, the city has inspected about 40 rental properties, with less than hal…
- Updated
With more talk about murals and the zoning ordinance anticipated for next week’s Auburn City Council meeting, support for the “Welcome to Aubu…
- Updated
A new Catholic school in Auburn has named its first principal.
- Updated
Pam Snead’s favorite player on the Los Angeles Rams hasn’t touched the field this season.
- Updated
When Peyton Allison, a 9-year-old Girl Scout, began her cookie sale in January, she knew she wanted to sell thousands of boxes. But she also w…