ASH-Grayhawk Homes presents the Winchester Plan to Camden Ridge! This beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath new construction home features the primary bedroom on the main floor, 2 additional bedrooms and 2nd full bath on the main floor. The kitchen boasts an eat in area and an island with a view of the great room with gas fireplace. Upstairs you'll find bedrooms 4 & 5 and the 3rd full bath, as well as a large media room! Enjoy your corner lot from your covered patio overlooking the backyard! Estimated completion June!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $554,900
