***COMING SOON*** Check out this amazing renovated home in Asheton Park! The owners have taken the house from the 90's and transformed it to a more modern open concept. Newly renovated kitchen with large custom island. New appliances. Custom Von Nostrand Cabinets. Leathered Quartzite Countertops in Kitchen. New 1/2 bath in downstairs office with custom hand made sink. New laundry room with built ins and large sink. Custom butcher block dropzone. HVAC 4 yrs old and has 10 yrs left on warranty per homeowner. Fenced backyard. Custom fireplace with local reclaimed wood mantle. Updated electrical and plumbing. New slider doors leading out to beautiful deck with natural gas connections for grill. Updated landscaping with fireplace and large flagstone patio. Renovated by J Manifold Construction.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $559,000
