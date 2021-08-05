5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $559,900

Last Opportunity to purchase a Home in The Sawgrass Community of Auburn University Club! Award winning construction will present residents the opportunity to enjoy an unmatched location for stylish custom & semi-custom homes. Sawgrass is located just minutes from the heart of downtown Auburn & Auburn University, granting residents convenient access to local fine dining, boutique shopping & renowned schools and City of Auburn Tennis. AUC Membership affords residents the opportunity to partake in championship golfing, state of the art fitness, relaxing pool & fine dining ~ contact AUC for membership fees and details. Loxley B 5 BR/ 3.5 BA home! Open Concept, Gourmet Kitchen, SS app, Designer Finishes, Spacious Covered Porch, Main Floor Master Suite w/lg walk-in closet, double vanities & super shower, 2 add'l main floor bedroom w/ J&J Bath, 5th BR or Bonus Room on level 2 w/ Bedroom 4 Bath 3 & Solid Surface Counter Tops thur out! Home is on almost 1/2 ac!!