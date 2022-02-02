Spectacularly designed with the perfect combination of space, elegance & comfort, the "Kensington" floor plan offers an old world appeal with high end amenities. Gleaming rich wood flooring flows from the foyer, dining & great room, to meet the impressive stair case at the rear of the home. Ten foot ceilings add to the appealing downstairs area featuring a gourmet kitchen with built in appliances & the best granite island to entertain family or friends.Workable laundry room is large enough for a freezer or an over abundance of cleaning apparatuses. Grand master suite leaves no detail overlooked with it's sitting area, massive closet, & posh master bath with double granite vanities, separate full tile shower with heavy glass door, & garden/soaking tub. Room for all in the upstairs with three huge bedrooms & bonus/media room as well. Closet space is unsurpassed & will accommodate the over flow from the bedrooms and living areas. This plan is a cut above offering several living options.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $564,086
