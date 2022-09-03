5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $564,921

*MOVE IN READY* Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features townhomes and single family homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The cottage-style architecture & covered front porch give the Azalea Rose great curb appeal. The spacious great room features 10' ceilings, hardwood floors & fireplace and opens to the dining room & gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features a large center island with bar seating, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Private master suite boasts two large walk-in closets, dual sinks, soaking tub and glass shower. Bedroom 4 on the main level could be used as a guest suite or study. The upper level features 3 additional bedrooms and two full baths. Beds 2 and 3 share a Jack-n-Jill Bath and Bed 5 has a private bath. Lock in a lower rate on this home with our current incentive! View this video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gf9Wrmy-xo.