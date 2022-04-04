 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $566,675

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $566,675

Introducing Harris Doyle Homes' Westbury floor plan in The Parkway at Woodward Oaks! This new floor plan offers an open great room and kitchen area, giving a spacious feel! From the great room, you will have an amazing view of your large covered patio, great for outdoor entertaining! Speaking of outdoor entertaining, this house also offers a covered deck off the loft upstairs! This pan has it all! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a large loft upstairs, and a study!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert