5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $566,675

Introducing Harris Doyle Homes' Westbury floor plan in The Parkway at Woodward Oaks! This new floor plan offers an open great room and kitchen area, giving a spacious feel! From the great room, you will have an amazing view of your large covered patio, great for outdoor entertaining! Speaking of outdoor entertaining, this house also offers a covered deck off the loft upstairs! This pan has it all! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a large loft upstairs, and a study!