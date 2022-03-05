 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $566,831

Take a look at the Beaumont floor plan at the Parkway at Woodward Oaks! The elevated ceiling in the great room offers views from the second story. Each of the 5 bedrooms has a spacious walk in closet and the primary bedroom has its own sitting area. The loft upstairs is perfect for a second living space, playroom, or large office!

