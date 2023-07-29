Kingston Spec Home now available in Woodward Oaks! This outstanding floor plan has 5 bedrooms total, with 2 on the main level. Upstairs, you'll find a huge loft, 3 bedrooms, and a large finished storage space. From the great room, you'll notice a 12ft sliding glass door leading to the extended covered patio! Four sides brick exterior, Quartz countertops throughout, and more! Added Bonus: This plan comes with a 3rd car garage porte coochere! Design selections available upon request.