5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $569,000

What's better than waiting for a new house? How about a turn-key, former model home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a 2 car garage and over 3,000 sf of large rooms and high end finishes? On the first floor of this beautiful home you will find a well appointed primary suite, an open floor plan with a nice fireplace, a large kitchen island, and plenty of space for a big dining table too. Upstairs, you will find 4 more bedrooms and a large bonus room for guests or for watching the big game! This location is great for full-time residents or for use as a gameday getaway. From your front door, it is inly a short 2 mile walk to the Stadium, the Arena, Town Creek Park and the Arts District! This home includes the refrigerator, washer & dryer, and most window treatments. The private, fenced backyard is perfect for watching the sunset or making memories with your favorite people. You owe it to yourself to come and take a look!