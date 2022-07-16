5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $570,331

Built by Harris Doyle Homes, the Beaumont is a spacious floor plan with space for everyone! The primary bedroom, which includes a sitting area, is located on the main floor and is connecting to a luxurious primary bathroom. Upstairs you'll find 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a loft! This is a spec home and all design selections have been thoughtfully chosen by our talented designers and cannot be altered .Irrigation included! See images for design selections.