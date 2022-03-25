5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $579,000

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 4 bath, home in the desirable Mimm's Trail neighborhood. Downstairs bonus room currently used as sixth bedroom. Amazing kitchen with quartz counter tops, huge island, gas cook top and double oven. Spacious upstairs loft for entertaining. Unbelievably spacious Master suite includes sitting area. Game day porch with fireplace overlooking spacious level back yard. Three car garage provides plenty of room for storage or shop.