5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $579,000

Coming Soon (A unique and amazing custom home in a very desirable area). This soon to be completely renovated home is a must see. 5 Bedroom 3 bath with a bonus room that could serve as a 6th bedroom. Spacious 24' x 24' carport has ample room for two large vehicles. Enjoy morning coffee on the covered deck off the kitchen. Huge laundry room with hookups for two dryers and two washers perfect for a large family, laundry room also has laundry sink and a water and drain hook up for a free standing ice maker. Beautiful 6 inch solid hickory flooring throughout most of the home. Home also features a detached heated and cooled 400 square foot bonus space that can be a media room, gym or what ever new owners desire (included in total square feet). Beautifully landscaped with irrigation system (separate irrigation meter) and custom landscape lighting.