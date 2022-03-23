Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the desirable Cotswolds. Large corner lot is walking distance to the neighborhood pool. Space, space and more space! This 4120 sq. ft. home has an abundance of storage, high ceilings, large doors and grand entrances. This open floor plan is enhanced by the elegant coffered ceilings in the formal dinning room, great room with gas log fireplace, large kitchen with island, granite countertops & breakfast area, and butler's space to prepare special meals for family & friends. The spacious utility room complements the flow and functionality of the kitchen, dinning and butler's area with a granite wet bar and sink. The large master suite has a sitting area, his & her sinks, jetted tub, shower and walk-in closets with custom shelving. This amazing property has ceiling fans throughout, contemporary lighting, and a smart ADT Home System. The 2nd floor features a large spacious suite/media room, bedrooms 3, 4 and 5, 2 full baths, and a store room.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $579,900
