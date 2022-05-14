5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $585,000

Gorgeous energy star certified home built by the award winning builder Homestead Residential in desired Asheton Lakes subdivision. Enjoy a full kitchen with island, pendant light, gas stove, wall oven and wood flooring. Enjoy the coffered ceiling and wood floors in the dining room, 2 full baths with cast iron tubs. Family room with wood floor, gas vent-free fireplace with tile surrounding it. Enjoy a gathering room and media room. Covered rear patio and double garage. Beautiful upgrade to backyard to include an outdoor fireplace and patio. Privacy Fence in backyard. More photos and video coming soon!