5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $588,946

This is a MUST SEE! Soaring 10' ceilings and lake views from almost every window! 5 generous bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms on two floors make this the perfect home. The living room has a gas burning fireplace and so does the extended covered patio. An incredible 16' 4 panel sliding door opens to really enjoy the indoor/outdoor living lifestyle. The double garage has a massive storage area (large enough for a small/medium car). Loads of details throughout; mud bench in laundry room, ceiling detail in foyer, extra windows, etc. Upgraded Maytag appliances; gas cooking and gas water heater. Estimated completion December 2021. *Price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change, please contact the sales agent for final pricing on this home.* Amenities will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness room, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Monday & Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 9 AM - 5 PM, and Sunday : 12 PM - 5 PM.