This is a MUST SEE! Soaring 10' ceilings and lake views from almost every window! 5 generous bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms on two floors make this the perfect home. The living room has a gas burning fireplace and so does the extended covered patio. An incredible 16' 4 panel sliding door opens to really enjoy the indoor/outdoor living lifestyle. The double garage has a massive storage area (large enough for a small/medium car). Loads of details throughout; mud bench in laundry room, ceiling detail in foyer, extra windows, etc. Upgraded Maytag appliances; gas cooking and gas water heater. Estimated completion December 2021. *Price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change, please contact the sales agent for final pricing on this home.* Amenities will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness room, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Monday & Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 9 AM - 5 PM, and Sunday : 12 PM - 5 PM.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $588,946
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Auburn gymnastics star Suni Lee made her debut on Dancing With The Stars on Monday night, introducing herself to a new worldwide audience and …
Auburn barbecue restaurant Rob’s Ribs will close Sunday after opening in April of this year in the building that previously housed Mike & …
- Updated
Auburn has fired wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams on Sunday just four games into his tenure with the team, according to multiple reports.
- Updated
“We learned about Black history in school, but we only got civil rights, Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks,” Hixon said. “I wanted to bring forward people we don’t really know about, people like inventors, scientists and doctors.”
- Updated
An Auburn man is facing the possibility of life in prison after a Lee County jury convicted him of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault…
'Because no dog should go to Heaven without tasting chocolate': Animal hospital stocks up on Hershey's Kisses
- Updated
All it took was one post for Smiths Station Animal Hospital to go viral.
- Updated
Per President Biden’s directive, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will at some point will be issuing an Emergency Temp…
- Updated
The former LSU quarterback is home here at Auburn, and the fans have embraced him.
D’quez Madden, Kaden Cooper are Arthur Woods are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week? This week's nominees are from Lanett, Opelika and Reeltown.
- Updated
Javuntae Holley ran in the game-winning touchdown in the final minute, and Dadeville came back to beat LaFayette 15-12 on Friday night in a thriller.