The Stallworth floorplan has massive amounts of space inside its five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and bonus room. It features two bedrooms downstairs, one the huge master suite and another large bedroom both with walk in closets and connecting bathrooms. The master suite includes a well-lit sitting area in addition to the bedroom area perfect for a quiet reading area. The master bath boasts a corner double vanity for plenty of storage space and a toilet room closed along with a walk in shower, large soaking tub and linen closet. The airy great room with gleaming hardwoods in the heart of the home is open to the large kitchen complete with a gorgeous granite island that is large enough for seating several people; perfect for entertaining and cooking at the same time. Plenty of cabinets and counter space line the back wall along with the wall oven and cook top. An enormous pantry completes this stunning kitchen that can accommodate many people. Off of the kitchen is a connecting flex room that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. On the other side of the kitchen a mud room and huge laundry room complete the first floor. The second floor contains three huge bedrooms all with walk in closets a jack and jill bath and a full bath. Finally, the huge bonus room makes a perfect common space for family game nights or just watching a movie. The Stallworth provides considerable space with its plentiful storage and large common areas. It is the perfect floor plan for large families with room to spare for guests.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $591,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
One death confirmed from Auburn tractor-trailer wreck that shut down northbound lanes of I-85 for 12 hours
- Updated
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has confirmed one fatality from the wreck Monday afternoon on I-85 in Auburn involving a tractor-trailer truck …
- Updated
Opelika Police Department officers arrested a LaFayette man on Tuesday in connection to the death of Edward Shephard, 56.
'They found out that I could hold my own': Opelika's first Black female police officer shares her story
- Updated
In Opelika, almost everyone knows the name Lucy Kirk, not just as a police officer but as a friend to the community.
An auto accident Monday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer truck and three passenger vehicles has blocked traffic on I-85 northbound, and c…
- Updated
Since Opelika’s new rental inspection ordinance became effective Jan. 1, the city has inspected about 40 rental properties, with less than hal…
- Updated
Auburn school president Jay Gogue penned an open letter addressed to the Auburn Family on Friday, affirming that Bryan Harsin will remain the …
- Updated
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a bank robbery Friday morning at Truist Bank located at 600 Second Ave. in Opelika.
Opelika Police Department makes arrest in connection with shooting death in Opelika on Tuesday night
- Updated
After investigating a shooting death that occurred on the 900 Block of Morgan Avenue in Opelika on Tuesday night, the Opelika Police Departmen…
- Updated
With more talk about murals and the zoning ordinance anticipated for next week’s Auburn City Council meeting, support for the “Welcome to Aubu…
- Updated
Pam Snead’s favorite player on the Los Angeles Rams hasn’t touched the field this season.