*NEW DESIGNER HOME* Owens Crossing is made with you in mind. Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features townhomes and single family homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The cottage-style architecture & covered front porch give the Azalea Glen great curb appeal. The spacious great room features 10' ceilings, hardwood floors & fireplace and opens to the dining room & gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features a large center island with bar seating, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Private master suite boasts two large walk-in closets, dual sinks, soaking tub and glass shower. Bedroom 4 on the main level could be used as a guest suite or study. The upper level features 3 additional bedrooms and two full baths. Beds 2 and 3 share a Jack-n-Jill Bath and Bed 5 has a private bath. A bonus room is also located on the upper level. For more information, visit the Owens Crossing model home open daily!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $592,198
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Both said they were shocked to be crowned the winners.
- Updated
Suddenly, Jordyn Wieber is not the only Olympic champion in the gym anymore.
- Updated
Suni Lee swung her way to her first bars win in college, Derrian Gobourne turned Bud Walton Arena into her dance stage on floor, and the Auburn gymnastics team came away with a big SEC road win Friday at Arkansas.
- Updated
Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story announced Sunday night he is decommitting from Auburn, the school he committed to on Aug. 1.
- Updated
Auburn could be ranked No. 1 in the country on Monday — and these Tigers deserve the nod.
'I think we’re going to be good neighbors': Opelika Council clears way for new Laurel Lakes subdivision
- Updated
Neighbors are applauding developers of a new Opelika subdivision after their calls for a change in plans and a buffer between their property a…
- Updated
East Alabama Medical Center reached an all-time high of 96 hospitalized COVID patients on Sunday, and that number remained the same on Monday.
- Updated
“We appreciate and thank all those who have offered prayers and support and ask that you continue to pray for her recovery.”
"May God have mercy on your souls": Auburn City Schools parents respond to news that masks likely to be reinstated
- Updated
The indoor mask requirement “appears” headed toward reinstatement at all Auburn City Schools starting Jan. 18, the superintendent said at Tues…
- Updated
Former Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford committed to Auburn on Monday. The former Hoover High School star joins the Tigers with up to four years of eligibility remaining.