5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $592,248

MOVE IN READY HOME by Holland Homes LLC less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare. The cottage-style architecture & covered front porch give the Azalea Glen great curb appeal. The spacious great room features 10' ceilings, hardwood floors & fireplace and opens to the dining room & gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features a large center island with bar seating, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Private master suite boasts two large walk-in closets, dual sinks, soaking tub and glass shower. Bedroom 4 on the main level could be used as a guest suite or study. The upper level features 3 additional bedrooms and two full baths. Beds 2 and 3 share a Jack-n-Jill Bath and Bed 5 has a private bath. A bonus room is also located on the upper level. Lock in a lower rate on this home with our current incentive! View this video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gf9Wrmy-xo. Owens Crossing model home is open daily.

